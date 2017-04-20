Lucky Club Casino Giving Free Spins on New Cinco de Mayo Slot from Nuworks

“This time of year a lot of people get a little craving for tortillas and mariachi music!” said Lucky Club manager Alex Hunter. “With its expanding Wild and a great free spins bonus feature, this game will have you tapping your toes and shouting ole!”

Just in time for the biggest Mexican-American fiesta of the year, Lucky Club Casino introduces its new Cinco de Mayo slot game from Nuworks Gaming. The colourful new game features a Wild that doubles wins and a special “Happy Cinco de Mayo” symbol that can trigger up to 25 free spins with 5X multiplier.



Until May 10th, metro-style Lucky Club Casino is giving players up to 77 free spins and up to $777 in casino bonus cash to try the new game.



Now available in Lucky Club’s download and instant-play casino games, Cinco de Mayo is a 25 pay line game with random Major ($1000) and Minor ($250) jackpots. The top win is a staggering 20,000X the triggering bet.



The Cinco de Mayo (the fifth of May) holiday commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France. Cities and towns across Mexico and the United States celebrate with parades, mariachi music performances and street festivals. These days it’s actually a fairly minor holiday in Mexico but in America it’s become a huge celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.



Lucky Club is offering a variety of Cinco de Mayo introductory casino bonuses to choose from.



Cinco de Mayo Introductory Casino Bonuses



50% + 20 Free Spins

(Deposits of $20 - $49)

30x wagering requirement

75% + 30 Free Spins

(Deposits of $50 - $99)

30x wagering requirement

100% + 40 Free Spins

Deposit $100 - $299

30x wagering requirement

125% (up to $777) + 77 Free Spins

Deposit $300 or more

30x wagering requirement

Coupon code for all bonuses: CINCO



Valid until May 10, 2017. Free spin play-through is 10x for all bonuses.



