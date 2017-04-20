Guaranteed $2000 Prize Pool in May Day Poker Tournaments at Intertops and Juicy Stakes

$2K GTD May Day Satellite Tournaments begin Monday at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker and continue until the Final Table on May 1st. Players can qualify for the final by winning satellites held four times a day or the Last Chance tournament or can simply buy-in to the Final for $20 + $2.00.



Daily qualifying tournaments include Turbo, Hyper Turbo and R&A Hold’em as well as R&A Omaha games. Turbo tournaments feature five-minute blind levels while Hyper Turbo games are even faster with three-minute levels.



$2000 GTD May Day Tournament s

No limit qualifying tournaments will be held four times a day April 24-30:



Turbo, No Limit Texas Hold’em: Daily at 1:00, $6+$0.60, unlimited re-entry, 5 minute blinds, starting chips 1500.

R&A, No Limit Texas Hold’em: Daily at 7:00, $3+$0.30, 10 minute blinds, starting chips 2500.

Hyper Turbo, No Limited Texas Hold ‘Em: Daily at 13:00, $2 +$.20, unlimited re-entry, 3 minute blinds, starting chips 600.

R&A, No Limit Omaha: Daily at 19:00, $2 +$.20, 5 minute blinds, starting chips 3000.

The winner of each tournament will receive one ticket to the Final. 1:00 Turbos will award two tickets.

A Last Chance tournament and the Final Table (both No Limit Texas Hold’em) will be on May 1st:

Last Chance: 19:00, $1+$0.10. Unlimited re-buys, 1X add-on. 10 minute blinds; starting chips 2500. 1 seat at Final Table awarded.

FINAL: 22:30, $20+$2.00, re-entry up to 100X. 15 minute blinds; starting chips 1000. $2000 prize pool guaranteed.

All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world. They’re the busiest online poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network and also offer a selection of casino games.

