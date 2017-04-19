High Lead Levels Found in Some Los Angeles Area Parks

In March, it was reported that students from a university in California have been collecting soil samples from parks throughout the Los Angeles area. Multiple soil samples from at least 66 parks have been collected and analyzed so far for the presence of lead.

The group of students plan to publish their findings in the next few months, but so far, at least 17 of the parks have had lead soil concentrations above 80 parts per million (ppm), California’s health standard. One park in particular was found to have over 330 ppm.

While lead is a naturally occurring element, it can be found in high concentrations in the soil of some urban environments. This is primarily due to its past use in lead-based paints that degraded over time and settled into the surrounding soil. Lead was also used in gasoline and as auto emissions settled, they too could increase soil lead levels. Contaminated soil can also be the result of current or past industrial use of the land. The lead contamination will persist in most circumstances unless the soil is remediated.

“News of high lead levels in city parks is a serious concern for parents who take their children to these locations that are meant to be a safe place for kids to play and enjoy the outdoors,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Anyone can be at risk of lead poisoning if they are exposed to elevated levels of the toxic heavy metal, but children are at especially high risk. This is due to their rapidly developing bodies and tendencies to put their hands and objects in their mouths.”

Fortunately, lead poisoning is entirely preventable when exposure risks are identified and mitigated. LA Testing is helping California residents, health officials and industries identify lead hazards through comprehensive environmental and occupational testing services. LA Testing can also provide all of the necessary sampling supplies and test kits.

To learn more about lead testing or other environmental, soil and air quality issues, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

