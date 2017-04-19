The Elizabeth Hospice Hosts Workshops on Advance Care Planning in San Diego and Temecula

Join Americans across the country in making future healthcare decisions known to family, friends, and healthcare providers in honor of National Healthcare Decisions Day. The Elizabeth Hospice invites the community to learn how to complete an advance directive for healthcare during scheduled workshops in April and May 2017 as follows:

Wed., April 26 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm: Temecula Office located at 27450 Ynez Road, STE. 203 Temecula, CA 92591 – Please RSVP by April 24

Tues., May 2 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm Carlsbad Office located at 5938 Priestly Drive, STE. 103 Carlsbad, CA 92008 – Please RSVP by April 28

Thurs., May 4 from 11:30am to 1:00pm Escondido Office located at 500 La Terraza Boulevard, Suite 130 Escondido, CA 92065 – Please RSVP by May 1

“Advance care planning is a gift that we can give to our families to let them know what we would like should we become ill, terminally ill, or disabled to the point where we are unable to express our desires,” says President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice and NHPCO Board Chair Jan Jones.



The Elizabeth Hospice would like to remind community members that sharing your healthcare wishes with your loved ones and selecting a healthcare power of attorney are important things that you can do today to plan ahead. The National Healthcare Decisions Day initiative is a collaborative effort of national, state and community organizations committed to ensuring that all adults have the information and opportunity to communicate and document their healthcare decisions.



Light refreshments will be available. Please RSVP by emailing outreach@ehospice.org or by calling 760-796-3768.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org



