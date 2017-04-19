Drawbridge Taps Industry Vet Jon DeGennaro to Lead East Coast Sales

Drawbridge, the leading anonymized digital identity company, is welcoming Jonathan DeGennaro to its North American sales leadership team as Regional Vice President of Sales for the East, based out of the company’s expanding NY office. DeGennaro has over 15 years of experience with several data-driven solution providers, including most recently as Senior Director of Platform Partnerships at AOL (acquired by Verizon). Prior to AOL, DeGennaro was Vice President of Platform & Programmatic Sales at Tapad (acquired by Telenor), and was previously Regional Vice President of Sales at Turn (acquired by Amobee/Singtel). DeGennaro is tasked with expanding adoption of Drawbridge’s award-winning product portfolio among the largest brands, agencies, and enterprises on the East coast, including the company’s Cross-Device Platform and Connected Consumer Graph.

“Jon has a wealth of extremely relevant experience in programmatic and platform sales, as well as the cross-device identity space specifically,” said Drawbridge VP of National Sales, Dini Mehta. “We’re excited to welcome him on board to lead our East coast team, as we see more and more traction of our programmatic self-service media management platform and our cross-device identity solution for personalizing online customer experiences.”

DeGennaro’s addition comes at a time when Drawbridge is gaining significant traction within agencies and enterprises, as evidenced by recent announcement with Foursquare, Oracle, LiveRamp, TapFwd, Throtle, Adform, Publicis Groupe, M&C Saatchi Mobile, and more. The company was also recently granted a patent for its probabilistic cross-device technology, named to the CB Insights AI100 list of the most promising artificial intelligence companies, and awarded a Digiday Signal Award for the “Best Display and Programmatic Advertising Platform.”

“I’m excited to be returning to my roots at a nimble, disruptive, product-first technology company of Drawbridge’s caliber,” said DeGennaro. “Dini and Drawbridge’s leadership have built an immensely talented commercial organization, and I’m honored to be working with the team to drive even more adoption of Drawbridge’s stellar products.”

