Your book is brilliantly written. You’re brave, courageous and strong. Keep on keeping on and the sky is the limit for you. Good, pertinent, relevant and succinct advice.” - Kindle Customer

In ‘Money: The Root “Curse” of Domestic Violence’, Deborah Sawyerr documents some of her struggles and triumphs as a survivor of domestic violence in the U.K. Sawyerrs’ goal is to not to name and shame her abuser, but to teach and transform the lives of women who are seemingly trapped in abusive relationships because money has contributing factor to the violence.

Sawyerr gives hope to victims and survivors so that they are empowered to create their own wealth with or without money. Sawyerr does this so that they have a get-out-of-jail card that will either help victims and survivors to move on with their lives or help to rectify the problems that money caused in their relationship.

This book will be available for FREE tomorrow Monday April 24th, 2017 and available for download on Amazon. Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Money-Root-Curse-Domestic-Violence-ebook/dp/B01MUVV0LE.

‘Money: The Root “Curse” of Domestic Violence’ has an average star rating of 4.7 in the self-help and Non-fiction categories.

Sawyerr uses her 20 years working experience within public sector housing teams where she supported women victims of domestic violence including working alongside support agencies like Social Services, the Police, Education and Womens’ Refuges. Whilst she was supporting these women, she was also experiencing domestic violence and draw strength in the knowledge that she was helping other women. Sawyerrs’ own personal experiences of domestic violence which were money related is what has given birth to the book ‘Money: The Root “Curse” of Domestic Violence’.

‘Money: The Root “Curse” of Domestic Violence’ is a self-help book that will help to empower any women seeking to create her own wealth – with or without money.



Here is what some of the reviewers have said:



“I liked the book because it was very easy to read. There are also a number of easy to understand practical tips on saving money. I gave it a 4 [star] rating because I felt the content was too short.” - Fola



“This is a great book for you to read if you want to understand the financial dilemma that holds many in a domestic violence relationship. Deborah was able to share insights from both personal and professional experiences and knowledge to provide a “money safety net” for a woman going through domestic violence. If you are in a domestic violence relationship or know someone who is, this book will be very helpful to them to protect themselves financially.”

Good and quick read.

Great job Deborah.” – Bukola Oriola



For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, contact Deborah Sawyerr at 01375 729 730 or email sawyerrshouse@gmail.com

About the Author:

Deborah Sawyerr is a money literacy educator, entrepreneur, mother, subject matter expert and advocate of domestic violence. She is a member of the Essex Chambers of Commerce. She also holds a degree in Housing Management and Development and was responsible for managing a £1 million housing revenue. She is also a resident of Thurrock Borough Council where she has lived for thirteen years. She has dedicated the book to her two daughters who inspired her to become a survivor.



