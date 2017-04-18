Imported Thyme Packages Recalled Due to the Potential of High Lead Levels

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted information about a food recall for thyme packages due to high levels of lead. The recall was based on sampling done by the FDA and the Illinois Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Protection.

The product in question was imported from overseas and was distributed by a Michigan importer to retailers, food service establishments and wholesalers in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia. Based on the product’s 30 gram serving size, the calculated lead result was 12,660 µg per serving. This level exceeds the daily limit guidelines of 6 µg per day for children, the 25 µg per day for pregnant women and the 75 µg per day for other adults.

The FDA reports that lead can accumulate in the body over time and too much of it can cause serious and sometimes permanent adverse health consequences. People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.

"At the time of the product recall announcement, there had already been several cases of high lead blood levels reported through the Illinois Department of Public Health," said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. "This recall is a reminder to companies who import food from overseas that the risk of lead contamination or other substance hazards is possible.

