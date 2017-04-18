Fun Productions Captures Best Specialty Rental in Award’s Inaugural Year

It’s our 25th anniversary, and we certainly saw the uptick in the economy and are back to pre-2008 revenues, which is awesome, especially because we are wiser, more experienced and more organized than we were back then,” notes Dawn Abbott, owner of Fun Productions, Inc."

Fun Productions, Inc. is thrilled to be the recipient of the Best Specialty Rental award accepted at the 11th annual Best of Colorado Awards. Winners, chosen by the readers of Colorado Meetings & Events magazine, were honored at the 2017 event which took place at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace on March 13.

The Best of Colorado Awards salute event industry professionals including planners and suppliers, as well as venues and attractions. Best Specialty Rental is a brand-new category for the Annual Best of Colorado Awards making it a particularly exciting win for Fun Productions. Runners up include Eclectic Hive and A Berry in the Wild.

“It’s our 25th anniversary, and we certainly saw the uptick in the economy and are back to pre-2008 revenues, which is awesome, especially because we are wiser, more experienced and more organized than we were back then,” notes Dawn Abbott, owner of Fun Productions, Inc.

Fun Productions, Inc. boasts the largest selection of clean and well-maintained event equipment in Colorado and offers outstanding, custom-tailored event management and planning services. Experienced in corporate, social, school and non-profit events, the company has been nationally recognized by Special Events magazine as one of the “top 25 players in the specialty party rental industry” for their vast amusement rental equipment and entertainment.

For more information about Fun Productions, Inc. visit www.funproductions.com.

