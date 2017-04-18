Essex Closes $5.0 Million Term Debt Capital Raise

Essex Capital Group, Inc. (“Essex”), announced today that the firm recently arranged a $5,000,000 term debt facility for American Garden Perlite, LLC (“AGP” or the “Company”),

AGP began operations during 2016 to further process raw perlite ore into expanded perlite for use in numerous agricultural applications. When the demand for the product exceeded management’s expectations, the Company required a substantial increase in capacity and available working capital.

The principals of AGP retained Essex to raise debt capital to build plant capacity and meet increasing demand. Essex quickly arranged a $5.0 million term credit facility that allowed the Company to purchase new machinery and equipment while providing new working capital. The Company is now well positioned to take advantage of substantial growth opportunities in their market.

Essex Capital acted as the Company’s exclusive advisor in this transaction.

About Essex Capital Group

Essex Capital Group, Inc. is a Tampa, Florida-based corporate finance firm serving small and middle market privately-held companies located throughout the United States. With extensive capital markets experience, Essex provides creative solutions to businesses in need of financial restructuring. Typical advisory services include balance sheet recapitalizations with senior and subordinated debt. Since inception in 2003, Essex has successfully raised in excess of $625 million for 120+ corporate finance clients.