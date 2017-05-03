Nimblr AI to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Nimblr AI will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Andrés Rodriguez, CTO from Nimblr AI will speak on a panel on conversational chatbots in healthcare.



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVCC2thryl4



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT NIMBLR AI



Nimblr.ai is an artificial intelligence personal assistant, named Holly, that manages a health practitioner’s calendar. She chats with patients in natural language to confirm appointments, reschedule them and offer available time slots caused by last minute cancellations. Holly saves time, increases revenue and enhances patient experience.



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



