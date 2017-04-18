Author Reveals the Importance of Accepting Vulnerability

For most people, vulnerability is synonymous to weakness. But for Williams, it is quite the opposite. He believes that emotional transparency is an important key in pursuing authenticity, and ultimately in improving people’s lives.

Author Patrick Williams provided extremely useful insights on the importance of accepting vulnerability in his book Getting Naked.

Patrick Williams, a doctor of psychology and often called the ambassador of life coaching, is an advocate of humanistic psychology. He proves how risking emotional vulnerability would ultimately lead to a better life, as he writes in a storytelling approach about his own journey of being emotionally naked.

For most people, vulnerability is synonymous to weakness. But for Williams, it is quite the opposite. He believes that emotional transparency is an important key in pursuing authenticity, and ultimately in improving people’s lives. His book provides useful how-to steps on how the readers could improve their willingness to go naked emotionally.

Williams’s book is an invitation for readers to become their authentic selves.

Getting Naked was featured in the 2017 London Book Fair, from March 14 to 16 in Kensington, London.





Getting Naked

Written by Patrick Williams

Paperback | $12.99

Kindle | $4.99

Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Patrick Williams is a licensed psychologist, board certified coach one, and a master certified coach. He is one of the early pioneers of coaching and is often called the ambassador of life coaching. He graduated from Kansas University in 1972 and is now the department chair of the Coaching Psychology program at the International University of Professional Studies. He is also a founding member of Harvard University’s Institute of Coaching.