ComedySportz Announces Grand Opening of New Comedy Theatre in McKinney, TX

ComedySportz®, the legendary improv comedy troupe specializing in short-form, head-to-head comedic shows, is excited to announce the grand opening of The Comedy Arena on April 28-29. The new theatre is conveniently located near the heart of historic downtown McKinney at 305 E. Virginia Street, Suite 104. A public ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at 4:30 pm followed by a tour of the new venue. Prior to the grand opening, special preview performances of ComedySportz® matches, as well as a Humor Games show, will take place on April 21-22.

The new Comedy Arena will provide McKinney residents and surrounding communities with access to a weekly comedy show that’s perfect for the entire family, corporate entertainment, parties and groups. The Comedy Arena will feature ComedySportz® as its resident improv comedy troupe, while also serving as an entertainment venue for other comedy productions, standup comedians, and comedy showcases. ComedySportz® Dallas will perform family-friendly improvised comedy shows on Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 7 pm and 9 pm. The Humor Games, a comedy show that has enjoyed a long run at the Addison Improv, will be held on Fridays at 10 pm. The Humor Games appeals to audiences who crave a little more mature content and features some of Dallas’ best improvisers who compete against each other in an elimination style improv show. Audience votes determine the winner.

The Comedy Arena will also offer beginner and intermediate improv classes for those who want to improve their life and improv skills. These classes will be taught by expert ComedySportz® improvisers and will begin on Tuesday, May 4. No experience is required.

“ComedySportz® is thrilled to bring its distinctive blend of fast-paced comedy to the city of McKinney,” said Von Daniel, Owner & Managing Director. “The Comedy Arena will be a place where you can bring your friends and family to have a good time and enjoy a fun night out. All shows are completely improvised and based on suggestions from the audience, which means they are always exciting and unique.”

A ComedySportz® match features two teams of players competing for laughs and points, with a referee keeping things moving. Every show is different, with different players, different games, and different audiences supplying new suggestions. The fans judge the scenes and ultimately decide the winners. Unlike most other forms of performance comedy, ComedySportz® is great for all ages. The audience of a typical ComedySportz® match contains everyone from kids to college students to parents to grandparents.

ComedySportz® improvisational comedy has been played as a sport in many cities nationwide since 1984 and in the UK, by member companies of CSz Worldwide. ComedySportz® DFW is part of this global network of companies that transform the world using improvisation, through their unique ability to foster collaboration, inspiration, gratitude and fun. These values enrich the lives of individuals, families, friends, and organizations alike.

For more information visit www.ComedySportzDallas.com or call 214.769.0645. Tickets to the preview weekend, grand openining weekend, and other upcoming shows can be purchased at: www.comedysportzdallas.com/box-office-tickets. You can also follow ComedySportz Dallas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.