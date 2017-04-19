GFX Medium Format Mirrorless Camera System Adds Two New GF Lenses For Portraits To Picturesque Scenes

Valhalla, N.Y., April 19, 2017 – As the leader in innovation for photographers, FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announces two new GF lenses for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium format mirrorless digital camera system, the GF110mmF2 R LM WR (equivalent to 87mm in 35mm format) and the GF23mmF4 R LM WR (equivalent to 18mm in 35mm format). A new GF lens roadmap is released today, along with plans for a new FUJIFILM GFX 50S firmware update this spring.



FUJINON Lenses Guarantee Image Perfection

As part of the GFX system, Fujifilm is launching newly developed, ultra-high resolution FUJINON GF lenses. Taking advantage of the mirrorless system’s structure, the G Mount has a short flange back distance of just 26.7mm that reduces the back focus distance as much as possible. This prevents vignetting and achieves edge-to-edge sharpness. All FUJINON GF lenses have been designed to support sensors of over 100MP.



New Lenses Deliver Image Excellence

The FUJINON GF110mmF2 R LM WR is a medium telephoto lens perfect for portraits. With a focal length equivalent to 87mm in the 35mm format, it achieves a brightness of F2.0 when used wide open to deliver stunning bokeh.



The FUJINON GF23mmF4 R LM WR has a focal length equivalent to 18mm in the 35mm format and is expertly suited for landscape and architectural photography. Despite the super-wide angle of view, distortion is kept to a minimum, and with the high-resolution performance extending all the way to the edges, sharp depiction as if looking at an actual landscape is achieved.



Both new lenses feature fast and quiet autofocus (AF) by using a linear motor, are dust and weather resistant, and are capable of operating in environments as cold as 14°F / -10°C. The lenses combine high performance and reliability for professionals looking for the ultimate in photography tools.



Current Lens Lineup

GF63mmF2.8 R WR (equivalent to 50mm in 35mm format) GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR (equivalent to 25-51mm in 35mm format) GF120mmF4 Macro R LM OIS WR (equivalent to 95mm in 35mm format)



Coming Later in 2017

GF45mmF2.8 R WR (equivalent to 35mm in 35mm format)



FUJINON GF110mmF2 R LM WR Key Features

FUJIFILM G Mount is compatible with the FUJIFILM GFX 50S

Weather-resistant design capable of operating at temperatures as low as 14°F / -10°C

14 elements in 9 groups, including 4 ED lens elements

Super ED lens and three ED lenses for suppressed chromatic aberration and high resolution performance all the way to the edges

9 blade aperture creates smooth and circular bokeh



FUJINON GF23mmF4 R LM WR Key Features

FUJIFILM G Mount is compatible with the FUJIFILM GFX 50S

Weather-resistant design capable of operating at temperatures as low as 14°F / -10°C

12 groups and 15 elements construction using two aspherical lenses, one super ED lens, and three ED lenses

9 blade aperture creates smooth and circular bokeh

Nano GI coating suppresses ghosting and flare



The GFX 50S and FUJINON GF lenses culminate to create a new camera system capable of creating the world’s highest level of photographic expressions by combining the thorough incorporation of knowledge regarding camera operation, optical design, image capture, and image processing.



New FUJINON GF Lens Development Roadmap

Fujifilm has publicly announced six lenses for the G Mount lens lineup this year. After the release of the GFX 50S and three G Mount lenses, Fujifilm is now unveiling a new roadmap with the additions of a telephoto prime lens and tele converter, in order to expand products covering telephoto ranges, an area with many requests from users.



With the addition of the two new lenses, the G Mount system lineup has been expanded to a total of eight lenses, achieving a fulfilling lineup to correspond to a wide range of user needs.



Also coming in June 2017 is a new View Camera Adapter G that can be used when shooting with the GFX 50S when using previous FUJINON large format camera lenses, such as the CM FUJINON. The adapter is mounted in the film camera loading position of the view camera which adopts the film format of the 4x5 size.



New Firmware Update Planned

Fujifilm will release a free firmware update for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S later this spring, adding new functionality and improving operability. New functions include computer tethering via Wi-Fi and improved operability in exposure compensation and autofocus performance in difficult scenes.



Availability and Pricing

The GF110mmF2 R LM WR will be available in Late June, 2017 for USD $2,799.95 and CAD $3,600 and the GF23mmF4 R LM WR will be available in Late June, 2017 for USD $2,599.95 and CAD $3,400.



The FUJIFILM GFX 50S Medium Format Camera Body is available now in the U.S. and Canada for USD $6,499.95 and CAD $8,499.99.





