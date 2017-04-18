Fujifilm to Demonstrate Extensive Range of Package Printing and Industrial Inkjet Applications at InPrintUSA 2017

Fujifilm is focused on demonstrating its commitment to develop digital inkjet solutions for industrial and package printing applications by showcasing its unmatched range of commercially available, world-class printheads, inks, print engines, and software

Orlando, FL., April 18, 2017 – Fujifilm will showcase a range of inkjet technology solutions for the package printing and industrial markets at the upcoming InPrintUSA show in Orlando, Florida, April 25 – 27, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Center.

Highlights within booth # 1311 will include the company’s core ‘Fujifilm Inkjet Technology’ which has been developed to produce solutions that meet the complex demands of many new print applications. New products introduced on the show floor include Fujifilm print engines and a range of new inks.

Two new Fujifilm manufactured print engines incorporate the company’s piezo-electric printheads, inks, and software. Live demonstrations include FUJIFILM Dimatix’ new Samba 4300 Series Printbar System featuring Fujifilm LED UV inks in a roll-to-roll configuration. Fujifilm will be showcasing an application using this print engine where high quality bar codes and variable text are imprinted onto flexo printed graphics at industry-leading speed.

“Fujifilm is focused on demonstrating its commitment to develop digital inkjet solutions for industrial and package printing applications by showcasing its unmatched range of commercially available, world-class printheads, inks, print engines, and software,” said Gary Barnes, marketing manager, Fujifilm Specialty Ink Systems.

Additionally, Fujifilm will feature the StarFire™SG1024/MA based print engine that can be supplied with a wide range of Fujifilm UV or aqueous inks. This print engine is a self-contained unit built to withstand the demanding building materials market, incorporating scalable architecture and is available in widths from 2.5 inches up to 85 inches, producing customized monochrome or color output, allowing instant graphic changes to support product branding.

A range of prints designed for industrial and package printing applications will also be available, created using a combination of Fujifilm print heads, integrated print engines, inks, and software. The display will include examples of novel effects and specialized materials that have been developed to address a range of demanding industrial requirements.

“Our ‘Fujifilm Inkjet Technology’ solutions are genuinely transforming businesses in the industrial and packaging printing markets,” adds Barnes. “Previous InPrint shows have proven to be highly successful in reaching out to new industries, and we are confident the new InPrintUSA show will provide an excellent platform to connect with forward-thinking manufacturers in North America.”

To find out how Fujifilm can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.FujifilmUSA.com.

To learn more about InPrintUSA 2017, please visit: www.InPrintUSA.com.

For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is based in Valhalla, New York, and is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of fourteen directly owned subsidiary companies in the U.S. and Canada, and two in Latin America: Brazil and Colombia. The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical and other life science industries. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemical, and graphic arts products and services. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com



###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



For Immediate Release

CONTACT:

William Rongey

Fujifilm

630.259.7286

wrongey@fujifilm.com