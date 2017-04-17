Mold Causes California Elementary School to Temporarily Close

Late last month, KRCR published a report about a discovery at an elementary school that has parents and faculty concerned. According to the news report, mold was found in multiple school buildings which caused them to close until situation can be properly addressed.

Students were offered independent study contracts as the school district searched for portable classrooms to temporarily take the place of their former classrooms following spring break.

An investigation of the school buildings found visible signs of water damage throughout the structures. Once water or elevated humidity levels are introduced into an indoor environment, mold can begin to grow in as short as 48 hours in many circumstances. Students and faculty that are exposed to high levels of mold in the air they breathe may experience a myriad of health issues. Molds produce allergens, irritants and in some cases, toxic substances known as mycotoxins. Inhaling or touching mold or mold spores may cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Mold does not have to be alive to cause an allergic reaction.

“Exposure to mold can even trigger asthma attacks in people with asthma who are allergic to it,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “As an irritant, mold can impact the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs of individuals whether or not they are allergic to it. Breathing mold may cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP), a disease that resembles bacterial pneumonia. In addition, exposure to certain types of mold associated with water damaged buildings can result in opportunistic infections in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system.”

