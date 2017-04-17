An Unusual Take on Murder

When One man comes forward as an eyewitness to the murder of Dr. Olek Janko, The killer confesses. Veteran police detective Joe Antonelli is brought in to take on the case. But he quickly discovers that the eyewitness and the murderer have a unique connection- the two are conjoined twins, literally joined at the hip since birth.

Murder novels often provide thrills and chills to readers. Although plot twists are not uncommon in the genre, author David Random presents one that will keep readers turning the pages. Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity details an unprecendented circumstance that makes the story even more compelling, especially for young readers.

When One man comes forward as an eyewitness to the murder of Dr. Olek Janko, The killer confesses. Veteran police detective Joe Antonelli is brought in to take on the case. But he quickly discovers that the eyewitness and the murderer have a unique connection- the two are conjoined twins, literally joined at the hip since birth. For the police, locking up the killer means locking up his innocent brother along with him. A legal dilemma that has the courts stymied.

Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity

Written by David Random

About the Author

David Random received his bachelor of fine arts degree from the Massachusetts College of Art. The author and artist’s other books include Defying Gravity and Other Short Stories from a Long Career in Advertising and Gullible’s Travels: Stories from a Naive and Innocent Childhood. He currently resides in Portsmouth, New Hampshire