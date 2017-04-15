Eniac Ventures Raises $100M Fourth Fund to Lead Seed Rounds in Bold, Technical Founders

Today, Eniac Ventures announces the close of Eniac IV, a $100 million vehicle aimed at leading seed rounds in the next wave of transformational founders. Eniac also introduces its portfolio support platform, combining the partners’ deep entrepreneurial experience with added recruiting, operations and public relations resources.

Since the first investments in 2010, Eniac Ventures’ focus has been on providing both the capital and business mentorship a founder needs to bring an idea to market and find product-market fit. Eniac’s support platform is the evolution of this belief that a strong foundation leads to successful companies. The platform focuses on services in six key areas:

Talent recruiter to find the best employees at no expense to companies

Public relations and marketing specialist on staff to help products reach the audiences that matter

Operations resources to organize staff and install HR best practices

Business development and networking opportunities with thousands of top companies, investors and brands

Connections to other founders in Eniac’s portfolio to explore synergies and opportunities

Fundraising support, including pitch deck guidance, follow-on investor strategy, and syndicate building

Eniac Ventures has already seen over 20 portfolio companies exit to industry pillars such as Apple, AirBnb, Pinterest, Twitter, Salesforce and Soundcloud. With its newest fund, Eniac looks to continue its success by targeting today’s most innovative sectors including augmented reality, virtual reality, conversational user interfaces, robotics and software disrupting mature industries. The companies being funded by Eniac today are creating the technologies that will be foundational and pervasive for years to come.

About Eniac Ventures

Founded in 2010, Eniac Ventures is focused on leading seed rounds in bold founders who use code to build transformational companies. The firm takes its name from the world’s first computer developed at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering, where the four general partners Hadley Harris, Nihal Mehta, Vic Singh and Tim Young met in 1996. With over 80 years of combined experience founding and operating tech startups and full-service founder support platform, Eniac has established itself as a leader in seed investing.