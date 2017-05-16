NeuronTech AI to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that NeuronTech AI will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Nader Albussam, CEO from NeuronTech AI will speak on a panel on scoring methods.



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



Video:



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT NeuronTech AI



Neurontech AI is pioneering the advancement and integration of Artificial Intelligence in health care, the $6.6B AI in health care market. Staffed with the brightest minds in technology and biology, the company is democratizing precision care for patients. At it’s core, Neurontech AIs mission is to ensure every patient around the world stricken with chronic disease receives the best possible care and outcomes, irrespective of the physicians current expertise, while managing costs for providers. Fundamentally, heath care equality for all.



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



