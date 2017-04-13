Exemplary Educator Hopes to Inspire Readers with Her Autobiography

Cleaster Whitehurst-Mims knew how it was to live as a sharecropper’s daughter in segregated Alabama. Though her family was fortunate enough to work for a black plantation owner, they still suffered their share of poverty. But for Whitehurst-Mims, it was a life well lived, for her parents loved and cared for her and her siblings. They instilled in her the qualities and traits that helped her live an active childhood, excel in her studies, and reach her dreams.



Her autobiography “One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs” (Xlibris, 2016) brings readers to relate to her struggles as a young Southern woman in the North, as a wife and mother, as a student and employee, and as a teacher during and after the Civil Rights era. Through her perspectives, readers will understand the struggles African-Americans went through and the injustices they experienced.



Through her autobiography, Whitehurst-Mims not only wants to share with her readers the story of her unique culture. As a visionary educator, she imparts important universal lessons.

Given today’s sociopolitical atmosphere, Whitehurst-Mims’ “One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs” is a must-read.



Dr. Cleaster Whitehurst-Mims is an educator, political activist, and philanthropist whose journey carried her from the peanut fields of Enterprise, Alabama to founder and CEO of her own private boarding school, the Cleaster Mims College Prep and International Boarding Schools, which is the first African-American-owned international boarding school for fourth through eighth grade students in Ohio, USA. As a sharecropper’s daughter, she was raised in a unique farm culture where she learned lasting lessons in family and community unity, faith, fortitude, and frugality. She spends her time developing a private archive and a family learning center in honor of her husband, the late Julius C. Mims.

