TestAmerica Expert Kesavalu Bagawandoss, Ph.D., J.D. will be the Guest Speaker at the April SPE ESG Meeting in Midland, Texas

Dr. Kesavalu Bagawandoss (Doss), Laboratory Director at TestAmerica, will be speaking at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Environmental Study Group (ESG) luncheon on Thursday, April 27, at the Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) at Midland College in Texas. Dr. Doss, Ph.D., J.D., will be presenting on the Lifecycle of Wastes/Samples Generated from Oil and Gas Operations.

Wastes are generated during the various phases of a well lifecycle in oil and gas operations. Dr. Doss will discuss the wastes generated in the shale plays, the associated regulatory requirements and the cradle to grave management of the wastes. The regulatory definitions of a sample, its lifecycle and the analytical requirements for characterization will also be enunciated. Last, Dr. Doss will discuss disposing of the sample after its intended use and the handling of wastes generated in the laboratory.

Dr. Doss has more than 30 years of environmental laboratory experience as a chemist, program manager, technical director, laboratory director and executive manager. He is renowned for his laboratory expertise in hydrocarbon chemistry, hydraulic fracturing and the crude by rail transportation sector. Dr. Doss has served on numerous technical committees and organizations including the GPA Technical Committee, ASTM subcommittee on Hydraulic Fracturing and several API Rail Standards committees. He has also served as chair of the EPA-TNI-NEMC shale gas exploration session for the past 5 years. He currently serves as a Peer Review Panel member for the Crude Flammability project sponsored by the DOE, DOT/PHMSA and Transport Canada through Sandia National Laboratories.

Dr. Doss received his Ph.D. in Engineering (Environmental Science) from the University of Oklahoma, a M.S. in Chemistry from Wichita State University, a B. S. in Chemistry from Loyola College, University of Madras, and a J.D. from Southern University Law Center. He is licensed to practice law in Louisiana and is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association.



About TestAmerica

TestAmerica is the leading environmental testing firm in the United States, with over 80 locations providing innovative technical expertise and comprehensive analytical testing services. Specialty analyses include source, ambient and indoor air, water quality, compliance, desalination, shale gas, specialty organics, emergency response, industrial hygiene, dioxins, drinking water, sediments and tissues, PFAS and emerging contaminants, explosives, Federal/DoD, and radiochemistry and mixed waste testing.



TestAmerica affiliate companies include EMLab P&K, the leader in analytical microscopy and indoor air quality; and TestAmerica Air Emissions Corp. (METCO Environmental), specializing in air emissions testing. TestAmerica currently employs more than 2,000 professionals dedicated to exceptional service and solutions for our clients’ environmental testing needs.

