Virginia Mold Testing Lab Celebrates 13 Years Serving DC, Maryland & Virginia

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, marks thirteen years of serving communities throughout Virginia and the surrounding states with extensive mold analysis. The Fairfax lab has also recently expanded its staff to accommodate the growing analytical capacity, in order to further support Virginia’s mold testing needs. The Virginia laboratory has provided consistent and reliable service for more than a decade.



"We are pleased to be celebrating thirteen years with the Virginia laboratory, and look forward to serving for many more years,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients throughout Virginia can depend on EMLab P&K as a reliable mold analysis lab. We are proud of the feedback received from clients regarding this lab, and the team onsite consistently provides high analytical quality and great service.”



EMLab P&K’s Virginia laboratory provides high quality mold analysis throughout Virginia and the surrounding states including West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. EMLab P&K’s Virginia mold lab is accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC (EMLAP #179623); and is located at: 3929 Old Lee Hwy #91c, Fairfax, VA 22030. For more information about the Fairfax lab’s testing services, please contact Nathan Keown, Regional Account Manager.



Contact Info:

Name: Nathan Keown

Organization: EMLab P&K

Address: 3929 Old Lee Highway, Suite 91C, Fairfax, VA-22030

Phone: (877) 711-8400



The Fairfax lab is an established laboratory that has served Virginia and the surrounding states for more than a decade. EMLab P&K continues to raise the standard of excellence throughout the industry for client service, lab analysis, and innovation. Environmental professionals continue to choose EMLab P&K for accurate data they can trust and for exclusive, innovative tools including MoldRANGE™ Local Climate reports, the BioCassette™, and mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.

