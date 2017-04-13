Study Finds Thousands of Workers in California with Elevated Blood Levels

Earlier this year, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released a report about blood lead levels in California workers. The report presented data from the Occupational Blood Lead Registry, a laboratory-based tracking system for adult blood lead tests managed by the Occupational Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (OLPPP) at CDPH.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal that can be combined with other metals to produce alloys. Lead and lead alloys are still used to make a number of products. In the past, lead was used in fuel, paint, ceramics, caulk, pipes and solder among other materials.

Data from over 38,000 workers from 2012 through 2014 was analyzed. Key findings from the report include:

6,051 workers identified with an elevated blood lead level (BLL), defined as at or above 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood (µg/dL).

The majority of workers with an elevated BLL were male, 20–59 years of age, and had a Hispanic surname.

Sixty percent of workers with BLLs ≥10 µg/dL worked in the manufacturing sector, primarily in industries that make batteries, aircraft, aircraft parts, plumbing fixtures, or metal valves; build or repair ships; or recover lead from scrap. Fourteen percent worked in the construction sector.

“Unfortunately, workers across California are still being exposed to high levels of lead far too often without the proper training, safety measures and personal protective equipment,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “At LA Testing, we are working hard to put a stop to lead poisoning. We offer comprehensive environmental testing services, sampling supplies, test kits and a full range of personal protective equipment. These testing services and products not only protect workers, they also help to keep companies in regulatory compliance.”

