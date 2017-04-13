Workplace Collaboration and Adoption of New Technology: Computacenter and Intel Discuss Breaking Down Barriers to Technology Adoption

When it comes to the adoption of technology in the workplace, Computacenter and Intel are working to help businesses and organisations identify the barriers to technology adoption and break them down. Intel’s Director of Business Solutions, Jim Henrys explains the importance of understanding how people work and how to make technology support that. He states, “We want to know how technology can enrich [people’s] lives rather than limit them.” According to Mr. Henrys there are three ways people like to work. First, they like to work on the go, which means they must have digital work tools that enable them to connect wherever they are in a versatile and secure way. Second, they need to collaborate. Workplace collaboration is essential to an organisation’s creativity and productivity, and the technology should work to facilitate it with high quality visuals and audio, giving people the ability to seamlessly share ideas. And finally, people need a quiet focused, personal workspace, with technology that is simple and adaptable so the mind is inspired to wander and concentrate freely.



When businesses focus on the adoption of technology from a user centric point of view, working to enhance the different ways people work, they can expect to see benefits in terms of the investment in those new systems and the increase of efficiency and creativity within their organisation. Thus, as Mr. Henrys states, “The tech supports the workstyles I’ve described, it’s NOT the workstyle itself. The tech is the means by which people can work the way they want to, and need to. Do that and user adoption won’t be a problem. Your investment in technology will yield a return: financially and in a very human way.”



The most important thing to understand is that the divide that traditionally existed between the tech we use for play as opposed to work is becoming increasingly negigible. Businesses must work to make work tools more agile so they can attract and retain the talent they need to make their workplaces thrive. When workplace applications are not intuitive systems, or are not given proper introduction, people feel the tech is against them. “As soon as you need to think about how to use technology it becomes a barrier,” says Mr. Henrys. While many companies are seeking to integrate more intuitive software, they also need to focus on technology adoption—that is, how to bring the people along with the new systems. Business leaders need to ask, What are the barriers to adoption of new technology? And then they need to break those barriers down. Computacenter and Intel are collaborating to show them how.



