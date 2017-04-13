Milli Maker Satellite Tournaments at Intertops and Juicy Stakes will Make Las Vegas Poker Dream Come True

“I’ve wanted to play at the WSOP ever since I started playing poker,” said one regular at Intertops. “I’d love to check that off my bucket list but with the state of my bankroll the only way it’s going to happen is if I win my way there. Maybe this is the chance I’ve been waiting for!”

For online players that dream of playing big tournaments at the WSOP, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker are hosting an online satellite tournament series where they can turn $3 into $1,000,000. The ultimate winner of their Vegas Milli Maker 2017 tournament that begins today will receive a $3500 prize package to play the Millionaire Maker tournament in Las Vegas this summer.



The $3500 prize package includes $1,500 buy-in to the WSOP tournament (June 10th to 14th, 2017), 6-night stay for two at a premium hotel, and $500 to help with travel expenses.



Last year Jason DeWitt, 32, from San Diego, California won the Millionaire Maker tournament. The former grocery store clerk turned poker pro topped a massive field of over 7000 players to win $1,065,403.



Players can buy-in at Step 1 in the three-tier Milli Maker tournament series, and win their way to the Final on April 23rd, or they can buy-in at any stage.

Vegas Milli Maker Satellite Tournament Schedule

Step 1 ($3+$0.30)

Prize: Step 2 ticket

4x daily, starting April 14, 4X daily: 4:20 pm, 6:20 pm, 8:20 pm, 10:20 pm, 4:10 am Eastern

Step 2 ($9+$0.90)

Prize: Ticket to Final

Every day, starting April 15th, at 7:50 pm EST

Last Chance Wild West Satellite ($1+$0.10)

Prize: Ticket to Final

Sunday, April 23rd, 4:10 pm Eastern

Vegas Milli Maker Final ($100+$10)

$3,500 Prize Package Guaranteed

Sunday, April 23rd, 7:50 pm EST



Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world. They’re the busiest online poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network and also offer a selection of casino games. This weekend the casino is giving 35% cash back on deposits busted on slots.



