Intertops Poker & Juicy Stakes Add Easter Poker Tournament & Tax Day Free Roll

With a long, long holiday weekend coming up, Juicy Stakes and Intertops Poker have added an extra tournament to their schedule. The $2 Easter Bounce will be played on Good Friday. On Tuesday – Tax Day in America – an extra free roll tournament has been added.



Buy-in for Friday’s $2 Easter Bounce is only $2.00 + $.20. There are no re-buys or add-ons. There will be a fifty cent bounty per player. Players will start with 3000 chips and blind levels will be ten minutes. Late registration will be allowed for 90 minutes.



Americans have a couple of extra days to pay their income tax this year, but the annual duty is no less painful. To ease that pain, Intertops and Juicy Stakes will host a $300 GTD free roll on Tax Day.



Americans normally have until April 15 to pay their income taxes but since the 15th is a Saturday this year, and the Monday is Emancipation Day, the tax deadline is delayed until April 18th. Intertops and Juicy Stakes will host their $300 GTD Tax Day Free Roll that day at 8:15 pm Eastern. Players will start with 2000 chips and there will be unlimited re-buys ($.30). Blind levels will be ten minutes and late registration is available for 30 minutes.



“We actually host three free rolls every day,” reminds the manager at Intertops Poker. “Every night at 4:30, 6:30 and 8:30 Eastern we run free rolls where you can win your way into $100, $200 or $300 guaranteed tournaments!”



Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world. They’re the busiest online poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network and also offer a selection of casino games. This weekend the casino is giving 35% cash back on deposits busted on slots.



Watch this online poker news story on YouTube