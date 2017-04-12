PublicVine Powers Big Machine TV, the First Label Operated Streaming Music Platform

Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) today announces PublicVine as the technology provider powering BMLG’s branded streaming media platform, Big Machine TV--the first label-operated streaming media platform--paving the way for a shift in the music industry. By choosing PublicVine as its platform-as-a-service (“PaaS”) technology provider, BMLG has launched a full-featured media platform for their videos, live streaming, behind-the-scenes experiences, and other unique content. Big Machine TV (www.bigmachinetv.com) is currently available worldwide on laptop, mobile web, and in both the Android and Apple app stores.

PublicVine empowers enterprise clients to launch streaming media platforms and create engaging, dynamic and interactive experiences based on the client’s specific content catalog. Its plug-and-play PaaS technology is powerful, flexible and easy to use. Clients don’t need technical know-how because there’s no API or SDK to integrate, implement, or deploy. After a 15 minute registration, the client’s platform is ready to be branded, populated, and launched. Designed by Nam Mokwunye, while a fellow at Stanford University, PublicVine is constantly developing new features to accelerate revenue generation for clients across verticals. The MusicPaaS technology that powers Big Machine TV is but one flavor of PublicVine’s PaaS technology.

“Label-operated platforms like Big Machine TV represent the future of streaming music and we’re excited about the potential.” explained Nam Mokwunye, founder and CEO of PublicVine. “BMLG is an ideal client with whom to work, so we’re honored to power Big Machine TV with our MusicPaaS technology.”

“It’s important for us at Big Machine to super-serve our fans and PublicVine’s technology allows us to get our artist content to the fans faster, no matter which device they use,” said Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta.

BMLG is now the first notable music label to operate its own streaming platform and offer fans across the world a personalized way to access content from their lineup of superstar talent. By using PublicVine’s PaaS technology, Big Machine TV is poised to be the most immersive digital experience for fans of BMLG’s artists including Taylor Swift, Reba, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Rascal Flatts.

The announcement comes as audio and video streaming is set to take off. Recent research from Reuters estimates video streaming will account for 70% of mobile network traffic by 2021 while Nielsen recently revealed that overall streaming rose three percent in 2016, propelled by a seventy six percent (76%) increase in on-demand audio streams.

Enterprises looking to partner with PublicVine should visit www.publicvine.com.

About Big Machine Label Group

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP: Led by Founder, President and CEO Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Label Group encompasses Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co., BMLG Records, Nash Icon Records and publishing company Big Machine Music as well as its own digital radio station, Big Machine Radio. BMLG artists include superstars Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Hank Williams Jr., Ronnie Dunn, Cheap Trick and Jennifer Nettles; chart-topping acts Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, A Thousand Horses, Brett Young, Aaron Lewis, The Voice winners Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery, American Idol Season 15 winner Trent Harmon; up-and-comers The Cadillac Three, Drake White, Tucker Beathard, Tara Thompson, Midland, Carly Pearce, Delta Rae as well as soundtracks for the hit TV show “NASHVILLE.”

Borchetta served as the mentor on American Idol for Seasons 14 and 15. BMLG artists have received multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT, Teen Choice, MTV, Billboard, People’s Choice and Brit Awards. Big Machine is the first-ever American label to align with terrestrial radio for performance royalty rights for its artists and is an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, publisher and record company rights. Visit BigMachineLabelGroup.com for more information.

About PublicVine:

PublicVine is a cloud-based software company founded by Nam Mokwunye while a Fellow and Visiting Scholar at Stanford University. Its flagship product is a streaming platform-as-a-service (“PaaS”) technology that it licenses to enterprise clients so they can launch their own branded, streaming telemedia platforms—faster, cheaper, safer.

PublicVine’s PaaS technology is feature-rich, plug-n-play, and enables clients’ platforms to interconnect, in a marketplace, with no upfront capital expenditures. Consumers can access video and audio services from a client’s platform as on-demand, live programs, and TV/radio broadcasts, while simultaneously making calls, sending texts, chatting and participating in other unique telemedia experiences. The abundance of features and plug-n-play efficiencies empower clients to regain control of their content and generate more revenue within a revenue-sharing environment.

PublicVine fulfills the PaaS needs of content provider industry verticals (music, telco, dance, movies, sport, education, healthcare, etc), then connects them to consumers on global telecom networks. PublicVine’s MusicPaaS technology powers the streaming platforms of such music industry clients as Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) whose music video platform, Big Machine TV, can be accessed by laptop and in both the Android and Apple app stores.

Visit www.publicvine.com for more information.

