The Story of Abraham and Isaac Told with a Fresh New Angle

Those familiar with the complex and timeless tale of Abraham and Isaac will find “By Faith Isaac” by Elsa Henderson as a provocative yet worthy entry into the genre of Biblical fiction. Revisit the world of the Old Testament as the author takes readers into a journey that deals with epic themes of faith, love, and sacrifice as experienced by Isaac and the important cast of characters in his wondrous life. The familiar becomes fresh and exciting as Elsa infuses her respectful and unique vision to produce a novel that pays homage to the source material.



The universal themes and heartfelt lessons from this book make it perfect for readers of various backgrounds and not just as a niche work for the Christian market. Presented with fluidity in its prose and giving the characters a multifaceted dimensionality, “By Faith Isaac” is a humble literary offering that will excite and propel readers to think of Biblical stories in a new angle.



“By Faith Isaac”

Written by Elsa Henderson

Published by WestBowPress

Published date November 1, 2013

Paperback price $24.95



About the Author

Elsa is the daughter of Percy and Elsie Bromley, lifetime Bible teachers, and missionaries with the China Inland Mission, later known as The Overseas Missionary Fellowship. Elsa’s knack for writing Bible stories was caught rather than taught. From infancy, she and her siblings learned Bible stories at the knee of their mother, a master storyteller, who told rather than read the stories. She is a retired high school teacher, resides with her husband Roy in Calgary, Alberta.