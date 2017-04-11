Michigan Lowers Lead Action Level in Water

Michigan’s governor, Rick Snyder, announced that the state will set an even lower action level for lead in its water sources in the wake of the recent Flint, MI water crisis. The state of Michigan, as well as the federal limit, is currently 15 parts per billion (ppb). Governor Snyder intends to gradually drop Michigan’s action level to 10 ppb by the year 2020 to avoid future lead problem recurrences.

The Flint, MI lead crisis began when the water utility sourced water from the Flint River to save money. Its corrosive properties leached lead from pipes and plumbing fixtures exposing thousands of people to the toxic heavy metal. Since 2014, the city has been fighting to correct its lead in drinking water problem.

Although exposure to lead is dangerous for everyone, it is especially harmful to children since their brains and bodies are still developing. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are no safe blood lead levels in children, and that it can affect nearly every system in the body including behavioral problems, stunted growth and hearing impairment.

“The water crisis in Flint has raised awareness about the negative effects of lead,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Lead can enter the body when it is either ingested or inhaled. At EMSL, we provide water testing services for lead and other heavy metals as well as microbial pathogens and other contaminants. These services are available to public health agencies, environmental professionals and the general public.”

