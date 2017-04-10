The Chocolate Factory Sponsors The Great Gift Card Hunt

The Great Gift Card Hunt will take place in and around each of the eight Chocolate Factory Restaurant locations Friday, April 14th.

The fun begins at 10:30am. Ten $10.00 Chocolate Factory gift cards will be hidden in and around each restaurant location (never in the parking lots). Anyone, except Chocolate Factory employees, can hunt for and redeem the cards at any Chocolate Factory location.

Valera Smokvin, President of The Chocolate Factory states: “We thought this would be a fun thing to do for kids and adults alike. I hope everyone has a good time with this.”



About The Chocolate Factory

The Chocolate Factory opened its doors in Cedarburg in 1972 as an ice cream parlor and candy store. Their now famous subs were added to the menu later that year. Their sensational sub rolls and croissants are guaranteed to be served warm from the oven.

The Chocolate Factory also serves a variety of fresh salads, delicious sundaes and twenty-four, premium, Wisconsin made ice creams sold by the ounce.

The Chocolate Factory restaurants are located in Cedarburg, Elm Grove, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Shorewood, Waukesha and West Bend.