Internet Truck Quotes Group™ Launches Free Services Nationwide

“Today’s social media and internet truck buyers are changing the way they shop for new and pre-owned trucks which is dramatically changing the way savvy truck dealers are selling trucks. Our extensive research and social media polling thousands who were interested in buying a new truck left no question that internet purchasing at cost saving internet pricing on their terms is what they are looking for,” according to Rick Wells, Director of Internet Operations.

Tampa Florida based Internet Truck Quotes Group™ announced today the launch of social media based Best Internet Truck Prices™, Internet Truck Deals™, Internet Truck Lease Deals™, and Internet Truck Quotes™, offering all new and pre-owned truck buyers nationwide with the best internet prices and deals on all makes, models, and series of all trucks nationwide and it’s all free.



According to a company spokesperson, new and pre-owned truck buyers in search of the best internet deals on a single truck or a fleet of trucks simply submits the specifications and related criteria to the Internet Truck Quotes Group™ who then submits the information to dealers for quotes for the buyers review and consideration.



The Internet Truck Quotes Group™ is privately owned and based in Tampa, Florida.