Nomination Deadline for ABIH® Board of Director Positions is June 15th

The due date for self-nominations for several Board of Director positions at the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® takes place on June 15th. All interested and qualified candidates have until then to submit their official and completed Nomination Packets.



The Board of Directors is currently comprised of ten Diplomates (ABIH® credential holders) who hold four-year terms and one public member with a two-year term. The objective of the Board composition is to have a broad representation from the professional community and each year, two to three new Board members are elected.



The Board meets face-to-face, for two days, three times per year. These meetings are expected to take place in late February or early March, immediately before the AIHce meeting, and the AIHA Fall Conference. Nine monthly conference calls are also scheduled to conduct business and monitor progress.



“Once all Nomination Packets have been received, the Board Selection Committee will carefully review all candidates who have successfully submitted their information for consideration,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “We encourage all Diplomates to inquire about these positions as Directors play a vital role in maintaining ABIH’s future as the premier credentialing organization for the Industrial Hygiene profession. Candidates will be elected in September to fill the open positions after our October meeting.”



For more information and access to the online nomination form, please visit:

www.abih.org/about-abih/director-nomination-process



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



