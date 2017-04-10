Local Real Estate Expert, Steven Galindo, Releases Video Illustrating Why Now Is The Time To Sell

Los Angeles, CA – Steven Galindo, a real estate expert with over 20-years of experience in the local real estate market, this week released his latest, comprehensive video for all homeowners wondering if now is the right time for them to sell their homes and move-in to a downscaled house.



The video starts by asking viewers to answer the question: is my home too big for me? It then goes through three different reasons why now is undoubtedly a seller’s market.



“The fact is, mortgage interest rates are going up, which can cool down the market in the future,” said Galindo. “In real estate, timing is everything. Today, home demand far exceeds home supply, which is putting homeowners in an incredible position for selling. But, this won’t last forever, which is why now is the time to cash in on the red hot seller’s market.”



“I’ve been in the industry for over 20-years, and I know that now is the time for sellers to benefit from the limited available supply,” said Galindo.

