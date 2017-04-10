Antimicrobial Resistance, Environmental Pathogens and Confirming Surface Disinfection Procedures in Puerto Rico

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as the ability of microbes to resist the effects of drugs – that is, the germs are not killed, and their growth is not stopped. These pathogens can be found in the environment in the air, water, soil and on surfaces, as well as in or on people and animals.



Unfortunately, all types of microbes have the ability to develop resistance to the drugs created to destroy them, becoming drug-resistant organisms. Although antimicrobial resistance through genetic changes can occur naturally over time, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials is accelerating this process. In 2016, WHO reported that antimicrobial resistance is an increasingly serious threat to global public health that requires action across all government sectors and society. It also proclaimed that antimicrobial resistance threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi.



“The presence of environmental pathogens, especially those with antimicrobial resistance, in healthcare settings and other sensitive environments where people may have a weakened immune system or live in crowded conditions is a major health concern,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “In the United States, the CDC reports that at least 2 million people become infected with just bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics. At least 23,000 people die annually as a direct result of these infections. This number doesn’t include deaths due to antimicrobial resistant viruses, fungi and parasites.”



In Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean, Zimmetry Environmental offers testing and consulting services to identify environmental pathogens in hospitals, care facilities, and other commercial and institutional environments. These services can help to prevent the outbreak of disease and are instrumental in confirming whether cleaning and disinfection procedures in these facilities are effective.



