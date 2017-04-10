2017 National Asbestos Awareness Week Reminds Us that Asbestos Hazards Still Exist

In March, the U.S. Senate agreed on the passage of a bipartisan resolution that designates the first week of April as National Asbestos Awareness Week. The resolution aims to raise public awareness about the prevalence of asbestos-related diseases and the dangers of asbestos exposure, which include lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.

Senate Resolution 98 reminds the public that asbestos hazards still exist today. This is primarily due to its past use, but the United States continues to consume tons of the fibrous minerals each year in certain products. The Senate’s passing of this is a big victory for environmental professionals and public health advocates who work to protect American workers and the public from the dangers of asbestos exposure.

“Even though many people think the use of asbestos has been banned in the U.S., that is not the case as there are still products that legally contain it,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Even asbestos-containing materials from decades ago can still be found on the inside and outside of countless residential, commercial and institutional buildings across the country. As these materials age and become friable, they can be an inhalation hazard. This is also true anytime these materials are disturbed during renovation, remodeling or demolition activities if the proper safety precautions were not implemented.”

Since 1981, EMSL Analytical, Inc. has been at the forefront of providing testing services to help identify materials and environmental samples that contain asbestos and other potential hazards. These services protect building occupants, workers and the public from exposures that could result in asbestos-related diseases that can take decades to appear.

