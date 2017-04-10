New York Facility Managers Turn to VOETS for Indoor Allergen Testing Solutions

Employees that go to work or tenants that arrive home, and develop allergy symptoms that improve or go away once they leave the building, could very likely be having an allergic reaction to indoor environmental allergens.



In many circumstances when this occurs, the facility manager of the building will be contacted to investigate the complaint and resolve the problem. In a typical indoor environment there can be numerous indoor allergens that can impact individuals who are susceptible to exposure. These can include everything from mold, pollen, cockroaches and dust mites, to volatile organic compounds (VOCs), tobacco smoke, latex, and even perfumes from co-workers or other tenants.



People’s allergic reactions can also be exacerbated by issues in the building, such as a lack of ventilation or elevated humidity levels. In some circumstances, the allergy sufferer may be allergic to multiple substances that they are being exposed to in the building.



A typical investigation may involve examining the HVAC system for filtration, humidity levels, and air exchange rates. Testing various locations for possible allergen sources, which may include dusty conditions, moisture damage, visible or hidden mold growth, cleaning protocols and chemicals used, and determining if any renovation activities could have generated dusts? Even new paint, carpeting, and furnishings could be off-gassing VOCs into the indoor environment.



“All of this can be a challenge for a facility manager as they are tasked with multiple responsibility and many do not have the training or access to the required testing and monitoring equipment that a seasoned indoor air quality professional can provide,” said Michael Berrevoets, President, VOETS, LLC. “At VOETS, our experts have resolved these types of issues in commercial, residential, and institutional properties across New York City and the tri-state area. We assess the complaint, building conditions, and conduct air and surface testing when and where it is needed. The end result allows us to provide the information and expertise so the facility manager can quickly resolve any problems that are discovered.”



