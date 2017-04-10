Los Angeles Company Seeks To Champion MS Awareness Through Unique Food and Beverage Events

For any aspiring event production company, there are many challenges to consider when planning a Pop Culture fan convention. An increasing rise in venue costs, stiff competition, event insurance, security, Public Relations, food & beverage, and engaging actors to appear, to name but a few. Imagine now adding a more immersive shift in that marketplace along with a fundraising component? That’s just what one Southern California company, Angry Goat Productions, is looking to do. www.angrygoatproductions.com.

With a mantra of “smaller more intimate” fan inspired events, Angry Goat Productions believes there is room in this space for additional fan experiences that also heavily feature food & beverage. A monumental task for anyone, possibly spanning several years in the planning. Now, what if you were climbing this mountain while battling Multiple Sclerosis? Such is the case for company Co-founder Jill Jelley. Her inspiring story “Pardon Me Doc, But I have What?” can be found on page 18 of this article http://www.erasems.org/media/uploads/Newsletter_2012.pdf. For those readers unfamiliar with this disease MS is a chronic, inflammatory, autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that disrupts communication between the brain and other parts of the body. At present, there is no known cure.

How has this challenge impacted those events which she asserts are not the typical fan convention? “Obviously, the physical limitations from MS are there of course,” states Ms. Jelley, “but employing the food & beverage element to fan inspired events has proved equally challenging. Sometimes it can be the wrong venue, industry scrutiny; an actor’s changing availability not aligning with your dates, bad luck, or even, in my case, just timing itself.”

Hailing from a Food & Beverage background, Ms. Jelley’s expertise spans from Sydney, London, Boston, and Los Angeles. By applying her skills along with those of her husband Ray and the entire team, she feels that attendees will have something to look forward to for years to come.

Although not directly associated with any particular MS charity, Angry Goat Productions seeks to support Race To Erase MS http://www.erasems.org/, The Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic http://annerowlingclinic.com/home.html, and https://kissgoodbyetoms.org financially through their event productions.

