When Food & Beverage Meets Fan Conventions

For any aspiring Superhero, Cosplayer, or Con-goer, there are multiple convention options available for consideration. Ranging from the “granddaddy” of them all, San Diego Comic-Con International, down to smaller, more intimate Comic Book, Anime, and Manga conventions. Due in large part to the recent immense popularity of these pop cultures events, some of the growing concerns for fans have become the long lines, lack of hotel accommodations, and the skyrocketing cost of food and beverage. In an article written last year https://www.gobankingrates.com/personal-finance/heres-comic-con-costs-attend-2016/, it estimates that the average cost to attend Comic-Con International has exceeded $1,600. Obviously, there are several factors involved, and although this is an excellent experience and a check mark on your bucket-list, one company is looking to deviate from the typical fan convention path.

With a mantra of “smaller more intimate” fan inspired events, Angry Goat Productions Co-founder Jill Jelley believes there is room in this space for additional fan experiences. Coming from an extensive Food & Beverage background, Ms. Jelley’s expertise spans from Sydney, London, Boston, and Los Angeles, she is designing with her team a unique approach to fan experiences.

“After sharing this concept with two specific fan groups around the country, (Outlander and Sailor Moon), we were greeted overwhelmingly with a “yes please” to create some events using this unique recipe if you will. We took some ideas that we have been working on for a few years, and when fans reacted so positively, we decided to include these in our production schedule. We are so very proud to announce this for our 2017 season. It promises to be an incredible experience for any Sailor Moon and Outlander aficionado.”

However new concepts take time and come under intense scrutiny so what challenges have you encountered on this quest? “ Wow…There can be so many there,” Jelley sighed. “We have always employed the food & beverage theory that if something is not ready, we won’t send it out to a guest. An approach like this doesn’t always work of course, as there are a lot of costs involved with including food to a ticket price. Anyone that has ever tried to host a banquet at a Hotel will understand that lunch alone could run upwards of $50.00 per person in banquet fees alone. We have had to incur a lot of these costs personally, and at times even take a risk professionally for not putting on an event if we didn’t think it ready. That’s something a lot of conventions don’t do, and we believe those results can speak for themselves. We really want to rely on the overall experience to talk to attendees and create lasting memories.”

In the world of fan conventions, less sometimes could mean more. We encourage fans to keep an eye on this unique approach.

