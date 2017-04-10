Lightning Bolts Explode into Extra Wilds in Epic New Olympus Slot at Slotland – Freebies this Week

Mighty Zeus, the ancient Greek’s god of the sky and ruler of the Olympian gods, presides majestically over Slotland’s new Olympus slot game. The new game has three epic bonus features to improve players’ wins. When the king of the gods hurls his mighty thunderbolt at the reels he magically turns ordinary symbols into Wilds, creating additional winning combinations. There are also two special symbols that award free spins and instant prizes.



Until next Tuesday, Slotland is giving players a $12 freebie to try the new game -- VIP players get a $20 free chip. A choice of deposit bonuses with various wagering requirements is also available until April 18th.



“Olympus has been really popular at our other casino, WinADay, where we first launched it,” said manager Michael Hilary. “WinADay had one of its biggest jackpot winners ever on Olympus not long ago.”



Like most of its premium slot games, OIympus is tied to Slotland’s site-wide progressive jackpot that’s currently over $260,000 and overdue for a win.



OLYMPUS INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



$12 Freebie -- $20 for VIPs

Bonus code: FREECHIPS

Available to all players that have made at least one deposit.

18X wagering requirement; valid for Olympus only.



150% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME150

20X wagering requirement; valid for Olympus only.



100% VIP Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: VIPMATCH100

16X wagering requirement; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.



50% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 50MATCH

10X wagering requirement; may be claimed three times per day; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.



These bonuses are valid April 11 – 18, 2017 only.

View this online casino news story on YouTube



Olympus screenshot

Olympus logo

Slotland logo

