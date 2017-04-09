Austin Locksmiths Expands Workforce To Provide Garage Door Repair And Installation Services For Local Residents

Local locksmith company, Austin Locksmiths proudly announces they have hired new technicians that specialize in residential garage door repair and installations. This increase in the company’s workforce is a result of management’s decision to expand the list of services available in Austin and surrounding areas to include garage doors.

The new technicians that have joined the company are available for a complete range of garage door installation services in Austin TX. This includes the installation of new steel garage doors, wooden garage doors, modern styles, glass doors, vinyl doors, roll-up doors and more.

Typical garage door repairs that Austin Locksmith’s new technicians are equipped to handle include fixing noisy garage door issues, doors that are not on track, doors that won’t open or close properly and fixing dents in garage door panels. Additional repair services include replacing worn out springs cables, and rollers.

According to company management; “Garage door installation and repair services are a natural extension to our comprehensive list of locksmith solutions. After conducting extensive research and a rigorous interview process, we are thrilled to have found the right group for the job. Not only do our new technicians have years of experience installing and repairing residential garage doors, they also fit right in with our original team that is dedicated to providing top quality solutions and friendly customer service.”

About the company: In addition to residential garage door installation and repair services, Austin Locksmiths also provides 24-hour residential, commercial, automotive, and emergency lock and key solutions throughout the Austin TX area. All technicians are licensed, bonded, and insured and the company is committed to provided upfront prices and friendly service. More information is available at the company website: https://austinlocksmiths.com/

