STARTAPP to Speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1-2

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that STARTAPP will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference ( http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1-2, 2017.



Yinon Horwitz, Director of Business Development from STARTAPP will speak about dating apps and data, sharing insights and use cases on the power of data to help with user validation, onboarding, building audiences and segments, and more.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual convention, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMb7NZgC05Y





ABOUT STARTAPP



StartApp is an insight-driven mobile technology company that enables partners to turn data into fulfilling mobile moments. By creating innovative ways of exploring mobile users’ intents and behaviors, and by being smarter about responding to these factors, they help their partners optimize and better execute their strategies.



StartApp partners with over 300,000 applications, reaching over 1.1 billion MAUs worldwide. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York with offices around the world.







ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business event for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://MobileDatingConference.com or contact:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company's expectations and estimates.