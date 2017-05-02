Cato Solutions to Speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1-2

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Cato Solutions will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference ( http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1-2, 2017.



Glenn Longacre, CEO from Cato Solutions, will speak on emotional recognition technology for dating apps.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual expo, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3eQAwGKe_8





ABOUT SMIRKEE



Cato Solutions, a creative app and media development company, has developed a new emotion recognition App called Smirkee. This cutting edge App can enhance the capabilities of current compatibility matching models of Dating sites. Through a video chat, you can see the emotions superimposed on the face as you converse. It is recordable, for later review. You can also grab a snapshot of a micro-emotion at any time during the conversation, and all of this is stored securely on your phone. Go a little deeper and see the underlying emotions in your face. Get the answers to questions like, “Honey, do you love me?” The “Attention” metric may show that he is just not into you.





ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business convention for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://MobileDatingConference.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: info-20@internetdatingconference.com

Twitter: @idateconference

LinkedIn Dating Business Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2190639



Media Relations:

Mark Brooks, Online Personals Watch

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Email: mark@onlinepersonalswatch.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.