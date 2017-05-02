Sapient Shopping CEO to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Sapient Shopping will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Faramarz Farhoodi, CEO from Sapient Shopping will speak on a panel on chatbots in ecommerce via facebook.



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-KAt98mOm0



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT Sapient Shopping



Sapient Shopping, Inc. (Sapient) is creating the ultimate omnichannel shopping experience powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sapient is re-inventing the online shopping experience, by adding ‘understanding and learning’ to E-Commerce web sites – to interact with their users in a more human-like fashion! Sapient’s core product is an AI black box/engine that makes online shopping for specialty and high ticket items much easier, faster, personalized and fun - more like a high quality local store with a concierge service.

The technology foundation that Sapient is building is an integrated set of natural language understanding, inferencing, machine learning, and knowledge acquisition algorithms and tools, designed to power search, recommendations, and ’assisted’ shopping to increase conversion rate, average order value, and customer retention/ life time value.





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.

Sapient Shopping to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1



New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Sapient Shopping will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Faramarz Farhoodi, CEO from Sapient Shopping will speak on a panel on chatbots in ecommerce via facebook.



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



Video:



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT SAPIENT SHOPPING



Sapient Shopping, Inc. (Sapient) is creating the ultimate omnichannel shopping experience powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sapient is re-inventing the online shopping experience, by adding ‘understanding and learning’ to E-Commerce web sites – to interact with their users in a more human-like fashion! Sapient’s core product is an AI black box/engine that makes online shopping for specialty and high ticket items much easier, faster, personalized and fun - more like a high quality local store with a concierge service.

The technology foundation that Sapient is building is an integrated set of natural language understanding, inferencing, machine learning, and knowledge acquisition algorithms and tools, designed to power search, recommendations, and ’assisted’ shopping to increase conversion rate, average order value, and customer retention/ life time value.





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.