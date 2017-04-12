NEO Tech Adds ISO 13485 Medical Certification at its Chatsworth, CA Location

CHATSWORTH, CA – April 12, 2017 – NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces that it has achieved ISO 13485:2003 certification for the manufacture of medical products at the Chatsworth site. With the certification, the company is equipped to expand it offering serving the medical device industries with an enhanced quality management system aligned with the needs of the medical industry.



The Chatsworth location is NEO Tech’s microelectronics manufacturing Center of Excellence (COE). With the increasing miniaturization of medical devices and the increase in implantable electronics technology, the addition of the medical quality certification at the Chatsworth site provides the foundation for growth in serving the medical device industry. NEO Tech will be able to produce microelectronic assemblies for the medical device industry that takes advantage of the COE’s deep experience in die attach, wire bonding interconnect technology, and hermetic package sealing capabilities for high reliability applications.



“We are proud of this accomplishment and continue to ‘make amazing things happen’ for our customers,” said Victor Yamauchi, NEO Tech Vice President of Quality Systems and Continuous Improvement.



“The addition of medical certification in Chatsworth adds incremental capabilities and enables NEO Tech to better serve its medical customers who push the state of the art with advanced high-reliability microelectronic technology,” stated David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.



For more information about NEO Tech and/or how the ISO 13485 certification can help strengthen medical device manufacturing, visit the company's Web site at www.NEOTech.com.



About NEO Tech

NEO Tech combines the strengths of three leading contract manufacturers: NATEL, EPIC, and OnCore. With over 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEO Tech focuses on low-medium-volume/high-mix, high-complexity products primarily in the medical, defense/aerospace and industrial markets.



NEO Tech is favorably positioned among mid-tier EMS manufacturers to “make amazing things happen.” NEO Tech offers full product lifecycle engineering services, manufacturing and testing of microelectronics, cable & harness interconnect products, PCBA, full box build services and aftermarket repair and fulfillment services. The companies that form NEO Tech have been known for solving tough engineering problems that result in high-reliability, high-quality electronic solutions for customers.



Headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, NEO Tech has manufacturing and engineering locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Mexico, and China. NEO Tech holds and maintains industry specific certifications that include ISO9001, AS9100, ISO13485, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and MIL-PRF-38534. To learn more, visit www.NEOTech.com.

