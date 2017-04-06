MapAnything Appoints Execs and Alums from Yext, ServiceNow and Salesforce To Its New Strategic Advisory Board

Charlotte, NC. – April 6, 2017 – MapAnything, Inc., the “Where” Company, today named a series of appointments to its new Advisory Board, including Yext EVP of Enterprise Sales David Rudnitsky, ServiceNow CTO Allan Leinwand, and former Salesforce VP of Customers for Life Michael Jaindl. The board’s mission will be to provide MapAnything with guidance and advice directly from these industry experts so that the company can continue to improve its geo-productivity offering for thousands of leading enterprise businesses. MapAnything chose Rudnitsky, Leinwand, and Jaindl as the first members of the new board based on their experience leading Enterprise sales and Product teams.

The creation of MapAnything’s Advisory Board follows a busy start to 2017, which included its $33.1 million Series B round of financing led by Columbus Nova, with participation from ServiceNow Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Harbert Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures.

“Our first picks for MapAnything’s Advisory Board are some of the brightest and influential leaders in the world of enterprise sales, clients success and product development” said John Stewart, CEO and co-founder of MapAnything. We’re incredibly lucky to work with them in this setting, where myself and the executive team will be able to have direct access to their expertise. This Advisory Board is a major asset for the company and we are incredibly excited about what’s to come.”

David Rudnitsky joins the Board after 13 years at Salesforce, serving as an EVP where he helped take the company from $25 million in revenue to more than $5 billion in revenue. Under Rudnitsky’s leadership, Salesforce’s enterprise sales skyrocketed, leading to the creation of “The Rudnitsky Sales Playbook, a guide followed by all Salesforce employees in the sales department. Before joining Yext, Rudnitsky served as the SVP of Enterprise Sales at InsideSales.com.

“In my past leading Enterprise Sales at Salesforce, InsideSales and now Yext, I’m amazed how beneficial face-to-face interaction is during the sales process, but how few companies are successful with it. I have always believed that one of the best ways to build long lasting and trusted relationships with your customers is to ”get your face in the place“. I joined the MapAnything Advisory Board because I believe they can help companies attain new levels of revenue and loyalty by optimizing that in-person interaction between sales and their customer.

New member Leinwand is the current CTO of ServiceNow, having previously served as the VP of Cloud Platform and Infrastructure at the company. He brings more than two decades of experience, working at companies like Hewlett-Packard, Cisco Systems, JPMorgan Partners, and most recently Zynga, where he used private and public clouds to scale Zynga’s social games. He also serves on the Board of Marin Software.

I’m very glad to represent ServiceNow on the new MapAnything Advisory Board as a partner and investor,,” said Leinwand. ”MapAnything’s geo-centric technology allows teams to maximize their time in a way that hasn’t been possible before. I look forward to helping the company expand its offerings, especially to the ServiceNow platform.”

Jaindl served as the VP of Customers for Life from 2012 to 2016 at Salesforce, where he led client-facing teams to improve customer retention, upsell, and cross-sell. He previously served as VP of Client Services and Chief Client Officer at Buddy Media, before it was acquired by Salesforce in 2012 for $745 million. Jaindl has also held positions at NBC News and GE Advanced Materials.

[b"While leading Customer Success organizations at Buddy Media and Salesforce, I focused on developing customer relationship depth,” said Jaindl. “MapAnything is an amazing tool that enables businesses to build stronger relationships with their customers faster. I look forward to serving on the MapAnything Advisory Board to help their customers drive retention, upsell, and cross-sell.”[/b]

Since launching in 2009, MapAnything’s mission has been to enable field-based resources with access to Geo-productivity software, so they can spend less time planning their day and more time face to face with customers. MapAnything’s impressive suite of products gives members of a team back their time, an important asset when looking to maximize revenue and increase the business’ bottom line.

For more information about MapAnything, please visit www.mapanything.com.

About MapAnything

Combine today’s global economy with a mobile workforce and you get a lot of moving parts. CRM alone can’t help you answer the critical business questions: Where is my business? Where do I need to go? Founded in 2009, MapAnything is an innovator and pioneer in Geo Productivity Software. With more than 1,400 customers globally, ranging from Large Enterprises to Small Business, we believe that “Where Matters.”

MapAnything is a Salesforce Gold App Innovation Partner, and a ServiceNow Technology Partner. They have received Ventana Research’s 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Location Analytics and been named a Customer’s Choice – Highly Reviewed App by users of Salesforce. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.