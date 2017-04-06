Drawbridge Receives Publicis Groupe Verified Certification; Brings Cross-Device Platform to Agencies

Drawbridge, the leading anonymized digital identity company, today announced that it has received Publicis Groupe’s Verified certification. This stamp of approval adds the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform to a list of recommended platforms for mobile and cross-device media buying, targeting, and reporting in a self-service fashion.

“We’re thrilled to be a Publicis Groupe Verified partner, and looking forward to working with global clients for self-service programmatic mobile and cross-device delivery and attribution,” said Drawbridge COO Winston Crawford. “It’s great to see a global industry leader recognize the value that comes from our platform’s ability to seamlessly reach consumers across devices with full transparency and scalability, as a result of being built on the industry’s leading anonymized digital identity solution – the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph®.”

Publicis Groupe Verified is the only global vendor certification program of its kind, developed to ensure that Publicis Groupe agencies are equipped with safe, high performing, innovative technology solutions. Approved vendors are evaluated, scored and ranked across a multi-point inspection process, so that Publicis Groupe agencies can safely navigate the complex digital landscape. Drawbridge has been granted Tier 2 status, signifying that it is integrated with multiple top Verified DSPs, has access to directly-sourced inventory and has proactive inventory quality controls in place.

The Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform was recently named the “Best Display and Programmatic Advertising Platform” in the 2016 Digiday Signal Awards, and this announcement comes on the heels of other recent Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform partnerships, including with Foursquare, and Lyft.

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

Contact

Mike Murphy, Senior Marketing Manager

mike@drawbridge.com