A Bold and Visionary Retelling of the Biblical Story of Abraham and Isaac

One of the greatest and complex father-son relationships taken from the Bible is given new life in Elsa Henderson’s book, “By Faith Isaac.” This imaginative retelling of an Old Testament story explores the adult life of Isaac as well as recalling the relationship with his father Abraham during his youth. Fans of Christian and historical fiction will surely cheer for this published work as Elsa provides fresh insight into a familiar cast of characters in Biblical lore.



While Elsa’s book may primarily appeal to the Christian market, it is also the perfect platform for general readers to rediscover an Old Testament classic with an intriguing new perspective. Written with respect to the source material and told with an elegant sense of storytelling, “By Faith Isaac” is a must-read book for everyone seeking to strengthen his or her spirituality through well-written literature.



“By Faith Isaac”

Written by Elsa Henderson

Published by WestBowPress

Published date November 1, 2013

Paperback price $24.95



About the Author

Elsa is the daughter of Percy and Elsie Bromley, lifetime Bible teachers, and missionaries with the China Inland Mission, later known as The Overseas Missionary Fellowship. Elsa’s knack for writing Bible stories was caught rather than taught. From infancy, she and her siblings learned Bible stories at the knee of their mother, a master storyteller, who told rather than read the stories. She is a retired high school teacher, resides with her husband Roy in Calgary, Alberta.