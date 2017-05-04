Novel Reminds Readers to ‘Seize the Moment’ When It Comes to Love

How is it to love again after a failed relationship in the 1980s? Let Edna Stewart’s “Carpe Diem” (WestBow Press, 2013) give you an idea.



A pure American romance tale, “Carpe Diem” (which is a Latin phrase for “seize the day) features two people on opposite sides of the pole. Classy Southern author Julia Evans heads to New York for an event. There she crosses path with a publishing tycoon, the slick and suave Thomas Bartholomew, who tries to get her to work for his company. Their meeting brings them together to embark on a new adventure of love and passion and to ignite the passion that withers away after a series of failed relationships – an opportunity that both Julia and Thomas did not hesitate to take.



Stewart’s “Carpe Diem” brings readers to an era which atmosphere of love is more intense and more intimate than it is today, given the absence of the internet and social media in the 1980s. The romance novel will sure give young readers a dose of culture shock. By the time readers are done reading Carpe Diem, they will realize that passion, not technology, rules the game – or adventure – of love.



Failed to catch “Carpe Diem” at the recently-concluded 2017 Kuala Lumpur Book Fair? You can purchase the book by visiting www.authorednastewartbooks.com.



“Carpe Diem”

Written by Edna Stewart

Published by WestBow Press

Published Date: December 4, 2013

Paperback: $19.95



About the Author



Author and artist Edna Stewart is a published/ freelancer songwriter, writer, author and artist of realism poems, e-books, published books, and art; blog talk radio host of Movies to Love: Indie Films; owner of Hey Girl Production & Storyboard Creations, a graphic, logo, and T-shirt design business; and owner of a virtual store ES 1963 Clothing Store at Zazzle.com. The store specialty is her own art creations; she also attended the Harriette Austin’s Writers Conference, 2008 and 2011 University of Georgia, and studied at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh from 2008 -2015.