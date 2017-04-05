FDT Group Adds Members Supporting its Open, Enterprise-wide Integration Standard

Power-Genex, a major control valve technology supplier, and Elemer-STC, an innovator of process instrumentation solutions, are the newest members of FDT Group. This independent, international, not-for-profit industry association consists of leading companies and organizations active in industrial automation and manufacturing. Its major purpose is to provide an open standard for enterprise-wide network and asset integration.

Based in Incheon, Korea, Power-Genex designs and manufacturers valve accessories such as digital, electro-pneumatic and pneumatic valve positioners; I/P converters; valve position monitors; valve monitoring controllers; lock-up valves; air filter regulators; solenoid valves; air volume boosters; position transmitters; and snap-acting relays. Its products are employed in the chemical, petrochemical, power, food, and shipbuilding industries.

A developer of hardware and software for process industry instrumentation, Elemer-STC is an affiliate of NPP Elemer, a leading Russian manufacturer of field and production site devices for pressure, temperature and humidity measurement, in addition to calibrators, process conditioners, data loggers, and power sources. The company provides solutions for harsh application environments and serves customers in oil & gas, power generation and other key industrial sectors including nuclear plants.

Managing Director Glenn Schulz welcomed the latest membership additions to FDT Group. “Our organization has a strategic vision to help make the Industrial Internet of Things and Industrie 4.0 a reality via an ecosystem of automation industry stakeholders promoting interoperability, security and mobility through tomorrow’s new adaptive manufacturing assets,” he said. “We appreciate the valuable contributions of all our members worldwide.”

According to Schulz, automation industry companies in developing regions around the world are striving to keep pace with customer demand for intelligent devices employing FDT® Device Type Managers™ (FDT/DTMs™). This software (analogous to a printer driver in the PC world) enables users to configure device parameters, operate devices via a graphical interface and access advanced diagnostic information from any location. By joining FDT Group, companies gain assistance in developing devices, systems and tools that leverage FDT in a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications.

FDT Group membership offers unique advantages for the entire industrial automation industry, including end users, suppliers/developers, service providers, universities, and individuals. Members are involved with providing innovative FDT-enabled products, solutions and services, and have the opportunity to join working groups, technical project groups and marketing committees to help direct the technology.

About FDT Group AISBL

The FDT Group AISBL is an international non-profit corporation consisting of leading worldwide member companies active in industrial automation and manufacturing. The major purpose of the FDT Group is to provide an open standard for enterprise-wide network and asset integration, innovating the way automation architectures connect and communicate sensor to cloud for the process, hybrid and factory automation markets. FDT Technology benefits both manufacturers and end users, with advancements such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industrie 4.0 delivered out-of-the-box – enabling modernized asset integration and access to performance data for visualizing crucial operational problems. Around the world, end users, manufacturers, universities, and research organizations are working together to develop the technology; provide development tools, support, and training; coordinate field trials and demonstrations; and enable product interoperability.

