EMLab P&K’s Chicago Laboratory Now AIHA-LAP, LLC Accredited for Legionella Analysis

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, announced today the accreditation of its Chicago, Illinois laboratory by the American Industrial Hygiene Association® Laboratory Accreditation Programs (AIHA-LAP, LLC) for Legionella analysis (EMLAP #221504). Clients can now send potable and non-potable samples for Legionella analysis to the Chicago location.



A legitimate public health concern, Legionnaire’s disease fatality rate is estimated at approximately 10% in those who contract the disease (https://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns/legionnaires/). In addition, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found in a recent investigation that 9 out of 10 outbreaks were caused by problems preventable with more effective water management. EMLab P&K helps companies and organizations with risk management through preventative Legionella testing and analysis, and has been testing for Legionella bacteria for nearly two decades. As the industry leader, EMLab P&K has the largest capacity for Legionella testing in the U.S.



"We are happy to add Legionella analysis to the services we provide on site in our Chicago laboratory,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients in the Chicago area can enjoy high quality analysis and superior client support. We are excited to increase the ways we can help environmental professionals serve communities throughout Illinois.”



For more information about the Chicago lab’s testing services, please contact Mike Deese, Regional Account Manager, at (800) 650-1835.



Contact Info:­­

Name: Mike Deese

Organization: EMLab P&K

Address: 1815 West Diehl Road, Suite 800, Naperville, IL 60563

Phone: (800) 650-1835



AIHA-LAP, LLC provides unbiased third-party review of quality performance by laboratories through a strict and rigorous series of assessments. AIHA-LAP, LLC accreditation represents a laboratory’s proven ability to meet or exceed international standards provided by AIHA-LAP, LLC. The accreditation programs meet international program requirements (ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation) as part of AIHA-LAP, LLC’s Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP).



The EMLAP program is specifically for labs identifying microorganisms commonly detected in air, fluids, and bulk samples during indoor air quality studies collected from schools, offices, hospitals, industrial, agricultural and other work environments. Areas of assessment include: quality systems, personnel, equipment, measurement traceability, sampling, accommodation and environment, test and calibration methods, handling and reports. When a laboratory is accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC, it becomes part of an elite group of laboratories achieving and maintaining a high level of professional performance.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.

