Chicago Transit Authority and Intersection Partner to Bring Digital Innovation to Transit Customers and Advertisers

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Intersection are partnering to create one of the country’s largest and most robust digital transit advertising networks, Intersection announced today. By leveraging new technologies and adding 130 new digital displays throughout the system, the enhanced digital network will improve the experience for CTA customers, drive new revenue for the Agency, and unlock dynamic, context-driven digital opportunities for advertisers in one of the world’s top media markets.

The expanded network will be deployed over the next two years and will generate additional advertising revenue for the CTA. The 130 new digital displays, funded by Intersection, will add to the existing 283 digital displays for a total of more than 400 displays within the CTA network. Sixty of the new displays will be located in stations throughout the system, with 70 new digital urban panels located on-street before customers enter the system. Intersection will also replace 159 existing digital platform displays.

“Intersection is committed to transforming the transit experience in cities around the world by bringing digital into the physical world, and we are thrilled to build on our partnership with the CTA to position Chicago at the forefront of transit innovation,” said Scott Goldsmith, President, Cities and Transit, Intersection. “With hundreds of intelligent new displays and more than one million customers each day, this new digital network creates a platform for advertisers, brands, and the CTA to deliver more tailored, engaging, and ultimately, more useful experiences to customers.”

CTA customers will also benefit from responsive transit information on the new digital network, including real-time train arrival times, service updates, and emergency alerts, to make navigating the rail system more seamless and enjoyable. Digital urban panels located at street-level station entrances will also provide helpful information to customers before they enter the system.

With a strong history of helping cities transform public assets into platforms for innovation and revenue, Intersection currently manages municipal and transit media in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Seattle.

About Intersection

Intersection is an urban innovation company that integrates technology, connectivity, and media in public spaces to drive revenues, efficiencies and better customer experiences for cities, citizens and brands. The company creates ideas, products, and platforms at the convergence of digital and physical for transit agencies, retailers, advertisers, airports, and mixed-use real estate developments. Intersection is leading the consortium behind LinkNYC, the largest and fastest free public Wi-Fi network in the world. The company is owned by a group of investors led by Sidewalk Labs, an Alphabet company. Learn more at www.intersection.com.